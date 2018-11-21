Top toy deals for this year’s Black Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Elaine Huff has already started her shopping for the big day.
“I would like to get these toys taken care of. It would make Christmas a lot smoother,” Huff says.
Like so many, she is shopping for the best deals when it comes to finding the perfect gift for their little ones. But who has the best deals on this year’s top toys for Black Friday?
For girls, LOL Surprise is a hot item this year. At Walmart, it costs $9.99 and it’s the same price at Target.
The Treasure X Adventure Pak is on a lot of young boys’ wish list. Walmart and Amazon both have it for $8.89. Target does not carry it on their website.
The Hoverboard is still popular with teens. Walmart has them starting at $127.00. Target has them starting at $149.99. The lowest price you’ll find is on Amazon at $149.55.
That’s info that helps Elaine Huff, who is actually feeling pretty positive about her shopping experience
“And I’m getting a head start, so that’s a good thing," Huff says.
Retailers suggest you certainly plan ahead before you head out, not only to find the best deals, but to also help when dealing with large crowds.
