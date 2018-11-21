Thanksgiving looks good, rain returns Friday

Saturday: Rain will be possible before 10 a.m., but we should begin to dry out as we go into the afternoon hours. We’ll see a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. Weather should cooperate for the Iron Bowl game played in Tuscaloosa this year. Just grab a jacket as temperatures drop into the low to mid-50s by the end of the game. Next Week: Models show another cold front moving through Sunday giving us a limited rain chance. Behind the front, early next week is looking sunny, dry and colder. Highs in the lower 50s with lows returning to the freezing point.