Thanksgiving looks good, rain returns Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s late this evening, and we’ll likely see morning temperatures drop into the mid-30s tomorrow morning.
Thanksgiving: Morning temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. A few spots in Northeast Alabama could cool down into the lower 30s, so frost is possible. Highs in the lower 60s. We’ll remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. East winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next weather-maker is a wet one and will arrive Friday evening. The models have slowed down the forward progress of this system, which means a good bit of Friday could be dry with a few showers possible in the evening hours. A wedge will build in from the east and that will keep us cloudy and chilly. Highs only in the lower 50s for Black Friday. The greatest chance for rain will occur Friday night (mainly after 8 p.m.). Rain should taper off Saturday morning.
Saturday: Rain will be possible before 10 a.m., but we should begin to dry out as we go into the afternoon hours. We’ll see a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. Weather should cooperate for the Iron Bowl game played in Tuscaloosa this year. Just grab a jacket as temperatures drop into the low to mid-50s by the end of the game. Next Week: Models show another cold front moving through Sunday giving us a limited rain chance. Behind the front, early next week is looking sunny, dry and colder. Highs in the lower 50s with lows returning to the freezing point.
