Thanksgiving grocery shopping? Time is running out!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Whether you still need to get your Thanksgiving turkey or the ingredients for the sweet potato casserole, time is running out.
Lines were out the door at Honeybaked Ham in Vestavia Hills on Wednesday.
Grocery stores were also packed, as people shopped for everything from the ham to the tea.
“We're going to a friend’s house and they're providing everything else so I'm taking tea and bread,” said Buzz Veal, who was shopping at the Homewood Piggly Wiggly.
Most stores are staying open until at least 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday. Some will also be open on Thursday in case you forget something.
