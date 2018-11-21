Stocks open higher on Wall Street after 2 days of big losses

ECONOMIC CONCERN: A global economic adviser cut its forecast for economic growth in 2019 and said the world economy faces growing risks, including from trade disputes and higher interest rates. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which advises many of the world's richest economies, now expects the global economy to grow 3.5 percent instead of 3.7 percent next year. Concerns about slower growth in the global economy have contributed to the market's recent losses.