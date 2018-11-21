Officer shot, suspect and another person dead at Talladega Walmart

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are on the scene at the Talladega Walmart on Haynes Street.
Police received a possible abduction call around 4:30 a.m. Officers located the vehicle involved, then the suspect fired on officers.
One officer was shot and airlifted to UAB Hospital. Another officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect and an unknown person died in the incident.
Part of the parking lot is blocked off with police tape.
This story is developing.
