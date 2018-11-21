Officer shot, suspect and another person dead at Talladega Walmart

Officer shot, suspect and another person dead at Talladega Walmart
(Source: WBRC Video)
By WBRC Staff | November 21, 2018 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 8:52 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are on the scene at the Talladega Walmart on Haynes Street.

Police received a possible abduction call around 4:30 a.m. Officers located the vehicle involved, then the suspect fired on officers.

One officer was shot and airlifted to UAB Hospital. Another officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and an unknown person died in the incident.

(Source: WBRC Video)
(Source: WBRC Video)

Part of the parking lot is blocked off with police tape.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.