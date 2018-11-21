Man accused of stealing child’s wheelchair in Tuscaloosa arrested

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -A man accused of stealing a disabled child’s wheeler and specialized walker is in custody.
Tony Whitehead, 42, is charged with theft and resisting arrest.
He is suspected of stealing the items from a mobile home in Wood Village Park on Rice Mine Road in October.
Authorities say Whitehead matches the description of the person after from surveillance video,
Whitehead is no stranger to authorities. He has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail more than 30 times since 1995 and is a convicted felon
