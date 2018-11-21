Major changes coming to Birmingham’s 311 system

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you called Birmingham’s 311 service about a problem that never got addressed, the city says it has figured out why.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday, we learned since 2012, nearly 5,000 complaints have been lost in the mix.
The 311 system was put into place to help people report non-emergency issues like pot holes and weed abatement needs. The city found there wasn’t a true 311 call center ran by the city with trained technicians.
Mayor Randall Woodfin tells WBRC the city is working to revamp the entire operation and have trained people in a local call center in city hall.
"We need to make sure we track that information. We need to make sure the people who receive the calls are trained at understanding what the issue is. And we need to create accountability measures and a process of follow through and follow up for that issue,” Woodfin said.
The temporary number for 311 is 254-CITY. You will get someone on the phone. The city is planning to relaunch the 311 system in January.
