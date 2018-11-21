Local restaurants offering free Thanksgiving meal

“We are looking forward to serving a delicious Thanksgiving meal. This year we will serve not only our shelter residents and the local community, but we will also share this meal with the men enrolled in The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center program and their guests,” says Area Commander, Major Roger Glick. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and be thankful for your blessings and this meal is the perfect way for us to show our gratitude by offering this community meal and providing fellowship to our clients and guests on Thanksgiving Day. We are especially grateful to all of the volunteers and donors that help make this day special for so many We hope that anyone that may be alone or away from family will join us at the Center of Hope this year.”