It’s never too late to change: UAB employee shares journey from homelessness to redemption

Never too late to change
By Beth Shelburne | November 21, 2018 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 2:24 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Janet Gillipsie has a thousand reasons to be thankful this holiday season. The UAB radiology technologist was once drug addicted, living on the streets of Birmingham. Today Gillipsie is a healthy, happy, hardworking mother to a high school senior. She shares her remarkable journey as often as she can, to help inspire others.

“If you can breathe, you can change,” Gillipsie said.

She recovered from her addiction at Olivia’s House in Birmingham, and later wrote a memoir called “Delivered: My dark path through addiction.”

