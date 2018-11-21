It’s the most wonderful time of the year... for online scammers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - If you have deals you’re eyeing for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are the do’s and don’ts of shopping online.
There’s a lot of convenience online, but that same convenience is also there for the scammers.
We’re just days away from the best deals on your holiday gifts, but before you buy, here’s some important advice.
“The big thing that happens during Christmas rush is that people get desperate trying to find the thing that they’re having difficulty finding,” said Director of Research and Computer Forensics at UAB Gary Warner.
But Warner said don’t let that desperation, or the thrill of an unbelievable deal, steer you in the wrong direction.
“What happens is people say, ‘Well, I don’t recognize that website, but they’ve got the present I want, and so I’m going to go ahead and buy it there.’ If you don’t recognize the company name, then you probably shouldn’t be giving them your credit card,” he said.
He advised to stick with the more reputable websites.
Make sure it’s secure with a URL that begins with “https.”
And never use your credit card info on public WiFi.
“A favorite trick of the spammers who would like to put a computer virus on your computer is to send you an email about your package not being delivered or about your credit card being declined,” said Warner.
He said if you get a generic email like that, don’t click on the link they provide.
It could be a trap.
“So all I have to say is that I’m from Amazon and you’re going to click the link. Don’t. Don’t click the links in your email. Go to the website that you made your purchase at, login again. If they have an important message for you, it’s going to show up there,” Warner said.
He suggested switching up your passwords, also.
If you use the same password for everything, scammers can it to steal your info on multiple sites.
To report you’ve been scammed online, click here.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.