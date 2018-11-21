Holiday themed cocktail bar opening Friday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - An international phenomenon is set to open in Birmingham on Black Friday.
Miracle on 24th Street is a Christmas themed cocktail bar that will be open through New Year’s Eve.
“We’ll be serving a special holiday themed menu of 10 holiday cocktails and two holiday shots,” said owner Laura Newman. “We’re going to have Christmas music, Christmas decor. It’s going to look like Santa threw up in here and just a lot of holiday spirit.”
According Newman, her bar is one of 80 Miracle pop-up bars around the world. The first one was started by Greg Boehm in 2014 when he ran into delays opening his bar in New York.
“They weren’t going to be able to open until mid January, but he had already hired staff,” explained Newman. “So, his mom gave him the idea to turn it into a holiday themed bar for six weeks, which he did and it was a crazy success.”
At the time, Newman, who is from New York, worked across the street. She witnessed lines around the block and four hour wait times to get inside the bar. After other bar owners asked to recreate the success, Boehm decided to franchise the idea.
“This is an international phenomenon at this point,” said Newman. “We were really lucky to know the person who started that; so, he offered us the rights to Miracle in Alabama.”
Newman has won several competitions in bartending. This year she became the first woman to win the USBG World Class Sponsored by Diageo. She then represented the U.S. in the world competition in Germany, coming in second place.
“World Class is basically the Olympics of bartending,” explained Newman.
She came to Birmingham because of her boyfriend and business partner, Larry “Mudd” Townley. He is from Alabama. Newman had no intentions of opening a bar here, but says she fell in love with the city.
After Miracle on 24th Street closes, the bar will be transformed into Queen’s Park, which will be open throughout the year.
“Queen’s Park is a classic cocktail bar,” said Newman. “I love drinking beer and whiskey, so we’re also going to have that too.”
The bar is located at 112 24th Street North. You can get more information by going to the bar’s Facebook page.
