Heart Gallery Alabama: Calvin

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Calvin, born March 2004, is a very fun and energetic kid. Calvin enjoys playing sports, but his first love is for basketball! He enjoys math and science in school.
Calvin wants to be an NBA star when get older, but if that doesn’t work out he wants to be a lawyer. He enjoys eating pizza. His favorite holiday is July 4th because of the fireworks display.
If he could be any animal he would be a cheetah because they are fast and fierce. Calvin is looking for a loving family who will spend time with him and support him.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
