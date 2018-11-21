Florida man uses remote-controlled device to hide license plate and avoid tolls, troopers say

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) - Seventy-year-old Robert Davis faces criminal charges for allegedly installing a devious device on his car, a remote controlled-shield meant to completely conceal a license plate with the push of a button.
“When I first saw the car, the tag shield was covering the tag and that’s what alerted me to it,” said Lt. Alejandro Camacho with Florida Highway Patrol.
Camacho was off duty Saturday when he spotted the van on the turnpike southbound near Bird Road.
He said troopers had seen the van in social media videos and had been getting tips about it from drivers for the last year and a half.
"When I see him and I’m off, I kind of realized that’s the guy and I had to call it in. And then troopers came and stopped him and made an arrest," Camacho said.
Troopers said they found the remote he used to control the device as well as a SunPass transponder in his glove compartment.
Camacho said it was found inside some sort of signal-blocking bag.
Davis is charged with two felonies: organized fraud and cheating. He’s also charged with petty theft, which is a misdemeanor.
