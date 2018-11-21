Dry, slightly warmer on Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! After seeing morning frost and some patchy fog, we are seeing mostly sunny skies and we continue to slowly warm up. Majority of us are seeing temperatures in the upper 40s at noon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s, which is about eight to ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s late this evening, and we’ll likely see morning temperatures drop into the mid 30s tomorrow morning.
Thanksgiving: We can be thankful for nice weather Thursday. Morning temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. A few spots in Northeast Alabama could cool down into the lower 30s, so frost is possible. Highs in the lower 60s. We’ll remain dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. East winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker will arrive Friday evening. The models have slowed down the forward progress of this system, which means a good bit of Friday could be dry with a few showers possible in the evening hours. A wedge will build in from the east and that will keep us cloudy and chilly. Highs only in the lower 50s for Black Friday. The greatest chance for rain will occur Friday night (mainly after 8 p.m.). Rain should taper off Saturday morning.
Saturday (Iron Bowl Forecast): Rain will be possible before 10 a.m., but we should begin to dry out as we go into the afternoon hours. We’ll see a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s Saturday. Weather should cooperate for the Iron Bowl game played in Tuscaloosa this year. Just grab a jacket as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s by the end of the game.
Next Week: Models show another cold front moving through Sunday, giving us a limited rain chance. Behind the front, early next week is looking sunny, dry and colder. Highs in the lower 50s with lows returning to the freezing point. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather notifications no matter where you live.
Have a safe Thanksgiving!
