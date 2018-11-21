Dry, slightly warmer on Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! After seeing morning frost and some patchy fog, we are seeing mostly sunny skies and we continue to slowly warm up. Majority of us are seeing temperatures in the upper 40s at noon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s, which is about eight to ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s late this evening, and we’ll likely see morning temperatures drop into the mid 30s tomorrow morning.