Council approves contract with Rev Birmingham to push growth in downtown Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Business owners in Ensley say they’ve waited long enough to see what will happen to the Ramsay McCormack building and the blocks that neighbor it.
"I don’t believe we can’t wait for the city to do its part because this could be another four years,” said Brian Rice, who owns several businesses in downtown Ensley.
“Whether they move forward or not we have to continue. We have to move the ball forward,” he continued.
For those like Rice who have a stake in this community’s success, they want to see movement.
“I would love to see workforce development projects mixed in, maybe some art incubator space. Some of the other owners are talking about other mixed-use development. We’ve been meeting internally coming up with their own strategies on what we would like to see done in these buildings because it's past time,” continued Rice.
That deadline was last week when the city was supposed to announce a developer for the Ramsay McCormack Building. The city rejected all the proposals because it didn't meet the qualifications.
But now there’s a new effort. The city is teaming up with Rev Birmingham to help push economic growth in the area.
Under the nearly $400,000 contract Rev Birmingham will work with the city to manage the process of finding a developer for Ramsay McCormack building.
But not everyone bought into the plan. Just before the deal was sealed Tuesday during the City Council meeting, City Councilor Steven Hoyt spoke out.
"Nothing they have worked on in Ensley has ever came to fruition,” he said.
Mayor Woodfin sees this as a bright spot. "We have a heart for Ensley. We want to invest in that entire district and starting with the McCormack Building allows us to spread out in that foot print,” said Woodfin.
He said the city will reopen the RFP process.
