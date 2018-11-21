Christmas decorating dangers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Whether you are climbing a ladder or putting up a Christmas tree, decorating can bring its own set of dangers.
Firefighters say you should never join extension cords together.
When you are stringing lights, make sure you check for frayed wires first and throw out anything that looks broken.
Also, don’t join too many lights together.
"We don't want any more than three strands of lights piggy backed off each other. So, you're going to need plenty of power to do it safely and if you notice a breaker tripping, it's probably tripping for a reason," said Captain Ryan Farrell, Vestavia Hills Fire Department.
Also, if you have a live tree make sure you’re watering it daily. And never leave the lights on when you’re not home.
