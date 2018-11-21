Calvin Tucker “Doing Good” for Homeless Cats

Calvin hasn't always been a cat lover. In fact, he used to hate cats, described himself as a dog person and told people he was allergic to cats. So what happened? Three years ago, Calvin found a tiny gray kitten sitting next to his car. He says there was something about the way it looked at him that made it impossible to walk away. That kitten is now Henry the cat. Calvin says, "It had to be Henry. it could be no other cat. Once I touched him it was over." That was the beginning of Calvin's mission.