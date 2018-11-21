Bernard Tamburello: Italian Sausage Cornbread Dressing Ingredients

Ingredients:
1 (12 ounce) package refrigerated biscuit dough
1 (8 ounce) package corn bread mix
1 cup diced onion
1 cup diced celery
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
1/8 pound Tamburello Family Italian sausage
2 hard-cooked eggs
1 teaspoon dried sage (optional)
Directions:
Prepare biscuits (enough to make 4 cups crumbled), and one 8x8 inch pan cornbread according to package directions.
Cool and crumble.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a small pot, combine onion, celery, margarine and chicken broth.
Bring to boil and cook vegetables until tender.
In a 2-quart casserole dish, combine 4 cups crumbled cornbread, 4 cups biscuit crumbs, salt, pepper, sausage, chopped eggs and sage.
Pour broth and vegetables over bread mixture, and stir until combined.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes
