Alabama RB Damien Harris expected to play vs. Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama running back Damien Harris is expected to play vs. Auburn this Saturday after he suffered a concussion during the second half against The Citadel last weekend.
According to the University of Alabama Athletics Department, Saban said Harris cleared concussion protocol during the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.
Harris has rushed for 678 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Coach Saban is expected to answer questions from the media later Wednesday after practice.
