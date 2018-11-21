Air It Out: Iron Bowl Memories

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s Alabama. It’s Auburn. It’s the Iron Bowl! Records don’t matter when bragging rights are on the line. On this special episode of Air It Out, former Auburn QB, Stan White, and former Alabama DB, Antonio Langham, talk the 1992 Iron Bowl.
The most famous moment from the ’92 Iron Bowl was Langham’s pick six in the 3rd quarter. The huge play finally put some points on the board, the game was 0-0 before that, and completely shifted moment towards the Crimson Tide. Hear as both men recall that play from their perspective.
Plus how things changed the following year for the 1993 Iron Bowl.
And with this being such a big game for the state of Alabama, we’ve packed this episode with other Tide and Tiger greats!
Hear Greg McElroy break down “The Drive” from the 2009 Iron Bowl (And check out his full Air It Out episode here.)
And who can forget “The Streak” and “Fear the Thumb” - well Bama fans may try to. Hear former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville reflect on the six-game win streak the Tigers racked up against the Tide in the early 2000’s. (And check out more from the Riverboat Gambler in his full episode here.)
Download new episodes each Thursday this football season. You can find Air It Out on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.