Woman turns love of cookies into booming business in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - On some days, you can pass by Cookie Fix in downtown Homewood and find people lined out the door.
The small shop, about the size of a big walk in closet, opened two years ago this week on 18th Street South. It’s the vision of Amy Jason, who fell in love with baking as a child.
“I’ve always had a sweet tooth," said Jason. "I think I inherited that from my dad.”
After Jason got married, she took her baking skills to the next level, making decadent desserts that took hours to make. That changed when she started having children.
“I didn’t have all day to work on those incredible desserts,” explained Jason.
So she started making cookies, and she made a lot of them. From PTA meetings to Sunday School, Jason would show up with cookies in hand. She also made them for friends.
“If their child broke their arm, if their dog died, if somebody just had a bad day, I would show up with cookies," said Jason. “Through the years people would say, ‘oh my gosh these are the best cookies.’"
Jason says those friends told her she should sell her cookies, spurring her on to create more recipes and consider the idea of opening a store.
“I knew one day I would potentially take that big leap and do a store front," continued Jason. "I just wanted to wait until it was the right time for my family.”
Since making that leap two years ago, Jason describes the experience as a whirlwind, saying it’s been really busy and a lot of fun.
“We were just really blessed with success from the day we open the doors,” said Jason.
Jason has done a lot of experimenting over the years and still does a lot of testing. Right now, there are 65 varieties of cookies that are rotated in and out at the store.
“My husband calls me the cookie chemist,” said Jason.
Chocolate Chip and Healthy Peanut Butter are the most popular. Jason’s favorite is Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. According to Jason, they bake up to 2,000 cookies on their busiest days. You can also buy frozen cookie dough at the Homewood store, or at Andy’s Farm Market locations.
When asked about the future, Jason says she doesn’t have a crystal ball.
“I could see future locations," explained Jason. "We’ll just wait and see. Right now it’s a lot of fun right here.”
