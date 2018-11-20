White Flowers reopening at Brookwood Village

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Six months after closing in downtown Homewood, White Flowers is reopening a store front on Black Friday at Brookwood Village.
For owner Diana Hansen, Friday’s 7 a.m. opening will be a full circle moment. Hansen’s first store was inside the mall more than 30 years ago. She moved it to Mountain Brook in the early 1990s and then to Homewood. That’s where it was located for a decade. After closing in May to focus on her online business, Hansen immediately knew she wasn’t going to be happy.
"I've been very sad because I've missed having my store and serving people," Hansen said while choking up. "I just love helping people and being around people."
White Flowers fits perfect into the future plan for Brookwood Village, according Anne Stephens, the mall's Specialty Leasing Director.
"We're really focusing on the surrounding communities, so we're bringing in local retailers that are unique to the area," said Stephens.
Hansen also hopes Brookwood Village will be the perfect fit. She believes her store will attract her loyal customers to the mall.
"And then we hope to get the customers just walking around the mall that have never seen my store," said Hansen.
Hansen prides herself with filling her store with items that are made locally.
"Most all of the products we design ourselves," explained Hansen. "It's not just something you can go buy somewhere else."
She will also be selling products made by local artists. According to Hansen, the plan is to be open through the end of January, but that could change depending on the success of the new store.
“Hopefully it will work out great, and we can just stay here and paint this thing white,” said Hansen.
