Vaccination concerns after chicken pox outbreak in North Carolina

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A chicken pox outbreak in North Carolina is concerning parents after 36 children came down with chicken pox because their parents objected to vaccinations for religious reasons.
Alabama does have a high rate of vaccinations, but some exemptions are allowed. Parents can get exemptions for religious and medical reasons. The Jefferson County Health Department is seeing exemptions but the department is not seeing any sort of outbreak like we saw in North Carolina.
When it comes to vaccinations required by schools, Alabama is doing pretty well. We are seeing a vaccination rate of about 80 to 90 percent, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.
We could do better in other areas such as meningitis or cervical cancer vaccines. Some parents don’t see those as necessary.
For parents, the big concern is sending their children to school possibly exposing them to children who are not vaccinated.
“We have been blessed by herd immunity. Whenever you have 80 to 90 percent of the population vaccinated, even if you are not vaccinated, you tend to be protected if no one else is,” Dr. Khalilh Brown, Director of Children Health for the Jefferson County Health Department, said.
Still, the county and state health departments remain big advocates of getting those vaccinations for your and other children’s protection.
