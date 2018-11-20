Temperatures could drop near freezing Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday afternoon! We had a cold front move through this morning and now we begin to dry out. Still seeing a mix of sun and clouds, and that will likely continue with clouds slowly decreasing late this evening and into the overnight hours. We are seeing breezy conditions out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Could feel like it is in the mid to upper 40s when you factor in the wind.
First Alert: Tonight will be one of our coldest nights of the week with several spots dipping down into the low to mid 30s. Can’t rule out some patchy frost Wednesday morning.
Thanksgiving: Travel forecast looking great across the Southeast for the next several days with sunshine and cool temperatures. Only areas seeing inclement weather on Wednesday will be rain across the West Coast (California northwards into Washington) and spotty showers in the Northeast. Thanksgiving Day will give us a partly cloudy sky with highs near 60 degrees. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s.
Black Friday: Our next system will bring in a good chance for rain Friday afternoon into Friday night. If you plan on doing some early shopping Friday morning, we should remain mostly dry. Temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 50s thanks to more clouds and a higher rain chance for the evening.
Saturday (Iron Bowl Forecast): Rain will be possible before noon as a cold front moves through the state. We should see a gradual clearing, and we believe that the big game between Auburn and Alabama will stay mostly dry. Temperatures climbing in the upper 50s. You’ll need a jacket, but we think you can keep the rain gear at home (unless you plan to tailgate in the morning).
Next Week: We turn dry and colder by next Monday and Tuesday. Models hinting at temperatures remaining well below average with highs near 50 and overnight lows possibly dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s a week from now. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to get the latest weather forecasts.
