Temperatures could drop near freezing Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday afternoon! We had a cold front move through this morning and now we begin to dry out. Still seeing a mix of sun and clouds, and that will likely continue with clouds slowly decreasing late this evening and into the overnight hours. We are seeing breezy conditions out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Could feel like it is in the mid to upper 40s when you factor in the wind.