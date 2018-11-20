3 suspects now identified in connection with November 10 homicide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police have identified two more suspects in a homicide.
The victim has been identified as Edward Tyurri Matthews of Birmingham. He was 29.
Police responded to the 500 block of Oporto-Madrid Blvd North and found Matthews shot in the front passenger seat of an SUV.
Patrick Dewayne Webb, Gabrielle Lashay Moore and Tavalues Andarius Johnson have all been identified as suspects in connection with Matthews' death.
Johnson sustained injuries from an accident that happened during the shooting and was hospitalized as a result. He died on Thanksgiving.
Webb is charged with capital murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
He’s also been identified as the suspect in two robbery investigations of the Metro PCS at 5400 1st Avenue North.
Moore is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Webb and Moore are in the Jefferson County Jail.
