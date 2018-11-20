Sur La Table: Buttery yeast rolls

November 20, 2018 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 1:21 PM

Buttery Yeast Rolls

Yield 15 2 oz rolls

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Dry Yeast

2 Tbsp Sugar

8 oz (1 cup) Whole Milk, warm

1 Large Egg

4 oz (1 stick) Unsalted Butter, cut into small pieces

1 lb (about 3.5 cups) All-Purpose flour

1.5 tsp Salt

(Egg-wash optional)

Directions:

Mix sugar, yeast, and warm milk together and let stand 2 minutes. Add the egg.

Mix the flour with the salt and butter and pour the mixture into the bowl with the milk and yeast.

Knead dough for 5 minutes or until the dough looks smooth and uniform. Cover and let double in size; about an hour.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Portion rolls into 2 oz pieces and shape into rolls and let rest 20-30 more minutes.

Brush rolls with egg-wash and bake for about 12-15 minutes.

