Sur La Table: Buttery yeast rolls

Buttery Yeast Rolls
Yield 15 2 oz rolls
Ingredients
1 Tbsp Dry Yeast
2 Tbsp Sugar
8 oz (1 cup) Whole Milk, warm
1 Large Egg
4 oz (1 stick) Unsalted Butter, cut into small pieces
1 lb (about 3.5 cups) All-Purpose flour
1.5 tsp Salt
(Egg-wash optional)
Directions:
Mix sugar, yeast, and warm milk together and let stand 2 minutes. Add the egg.
Mix the flour with the salt and butter and pour the mixture into the bowl with the milk and yeast.
Knead dough for 5 minutes or until the dough looks smooth and uniform. Cover and let double in size; about an hour.
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Portion rolls into 2 oz pieces and shape into rolls and let rest 20-30 more minutes.
Brush rolls with egg-wash and bake for about 12-15 minutes.
