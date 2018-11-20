Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about charity scams

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - We have all seen the horrific video out of California from the wildfires.
Seeing the devastation has tugged on several peoples heart strings right here in our community to do their part to help these victims. Unfortunately there are scammers seeking out those good-hearted people.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be aware of people calling you and asking for donations. They say to not give money over the phone and never give until you know the organization is legit.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall says there are some clear warning signs you can pick up on over the phone.
“People that are asking for it right now; you know they are really getting almost rude. They are trying to pressure you into a decision right then and that is a definite sign that it could be a scam," she explains.
The Federal Trade Commission is a great place to check and see if the organization call is a real one.
