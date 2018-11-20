Sewer bill Help in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There may be help on the way for some Jefferson County sewer customers.
Some people are still struggling to pay their sewer bills in Jefferson County, but a new program may help them out.
The Jefferson County Commission is negotiating with the Birmingham Water Works Board on its H2O Foundation program. The foundation helps low income customers pay their water bills.
The commission says they want the utility to use part of the $11 million dollars they pay the board to help ratepayers pay off their sewer bills.
Commissioner Lashunda Scales said this is short term step to help out with those bills.
No word from the BWWB on their reaction to the proposal.
