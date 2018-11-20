Robocalls are increasing, how can you fight back?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s estimated that by next year nearly 50% of the calls you get on your cell phone will be Robocalls.
The Federal Communications Commission is looking at new standards to combat the issue. Congress is also introducing bipartisan legislation that would fine scammers up to $10,000 per call.
Consumers can also take steps to stop them.
“Our number one tip is don’t answer it. If you have it show up on your caller id, and it’s a number you do not recognize, let it roll to voicemail,” said Ande Kral, with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama.
