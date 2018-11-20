Paint splattered on multiple cars in Jasper, police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Jasper car owners are blaming vandals after they found paint splattered on their cars.
Now police are investigating. These owners are angry to put it lightly.
Even though most of the pink paint came off their cars, they still want to find out who did this, and they plan to press charges.
“I walked out of the house to go to the store, and walked around side of the car,” said Chad Brooks. “All I saw were pink splotches all over the car.”
And even after taking his car to get washed, that pink paint was still visible.
“You can still see the pink paint on the ground and that’s after it’s been raining today,” he said.
But Brooks wasn’t the only victim in this area of Jasper. His neighbor Tabitha Johnson Wolfe’s car was targeted as well.
“I mean, you can still see some still on my tire,” she said. “That did not wash off as well.”
And the number of victims continues to increase.
“I think at last count it was about eight,” said Brooks.
Wolfe shared posts she saw on Facebook since Saturday of other cars in Jasper splattered with paint.
“These people really need to be held responsible, whoever did it,” said Wolfe.
Both Wolfe and Brooks believe the vandals were juveniles and ask parents to keep a closer eye on what their kids are up to.
“Vandalism against somebody else’s property is wrong,” he said. “Whether it’s permanent damage, or whether it’s removable. Still. If it’s not your property, do not mess with it.”
Jasper PD said they are investigating these cases.
If your car was damaged or if you have any information, call police.
