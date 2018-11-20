Matt says you’ll need the jacket today!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We had spotty showers move through Central Alabama Monday evening thanks to a cold front. Still seeing a few spotty showers (mostly sprinkles/drizzle) in our area. Most of us are dry with temperatures in the 40s. Can't rule out a few spots of fog this morning. Winds will increase this afternoon out of the north-northwest today at 10-15 mph.Temperatures won't climb too much today. Highs only climbing into the mid 50s. Clouds should decrease throughout the day giving way to plenty of sunshine.