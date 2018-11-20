You’ll need the jacket today!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We had spotty showers move through Central Alabama Monday evening thanks to a cold front. Still seeing a few spotty showers (mostly sprinkles/drizzle) in our area. Most of us are dry with temperatures in the 40s. Can’t rule out a few spots of fog this morning. Winds will increase this afternoon out of the north-northwest today at 10-15 mph.Temperatures won’t climb too much today. Highs only climbing into the mid 50s. Clouds should decrease throughout the day giving way to plenty of sunshine.
First Alert: Tonight will be one of our coldest nights of the week with several spots dipping down into the low to mid 30s. Can’t rule out some patchy frost Wednesday morning.
Thanksgiving: Travel forecast looking great across the Southeast for the next several days with sunshine and cool temperatures. Only areas seeing inclement weather on Wednesday will be rain across the West Coast (California northwards into Washington) and spotty showers in the Northeast. Thanksgiving Day will give us a partly cloudy sky with highs near 60°F. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s.
Black Friday: Our next system will bring in a good chance for rain Friday afternoon into Friday night. If you plan on doing some early shopping Friday morning, we should remain mostly dry. Temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 50s thanks to more clouds and a higher rain chance for the evening.
Saturday (Iron Bowl Forecast): Rain will be possible before noon as a cold front moves through the state. We should see a gradual clearing, and we believe that the big game between Auburn and Alabama will stay mostly dry. Temperatures climbing in the upper 50s. You’ll need a jacket, but we think you can keep the rain gear at home (unless you plan to tailgate in the morning).
