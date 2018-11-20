Man, 21, charged with capital murder and robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Birmingham police say a 21-year-old is under arrest for a homicide and an unrelated robbery.
Patrick Dewayne Webb is charged with capital murder in the November 10 shooting death of Edward Tyurri Matthews of Birmingham.
Police responded to the 500 block of Oporto-Madrid Blvd North and found Matthews shot in the front passenger seat of an SUV.
Webb is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
He’s also been identified as the suspect in two robbery investigations of the Metro PCS at 5400 1st Avenue North.
A total of five first-degree warrants have been obtained against Webb.
He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.
