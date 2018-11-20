James K. Jones: Cranberry Butter

Can be canned in the refrigerator for up to a month. I use this in the traditional way with Turkey and Dressing, but it has other neat usages. Try it as a glaze for white fish or salmon. Simply grill or pan sear fish and add at the end as a glaze. Put on top of softened cream cheese and serve it with crackers at a Holiday Party. Add it to softened unsalted butter and whip with a mixer (paddle attachment) for a neat, handmade Christmas Gift, or Serve it on top of your favorite Cheesecake for a Christmassy spin on a favorite Dessert. Enjoy!