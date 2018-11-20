James K. Jones: Cranberry Butter

Ingredients:
4 sticks unsalted Butter, softened
2 cups Canola Oil
2 cups Cranberry Sauce (see recipe below)
1 cup Heavy Cream
Directions:
Whip butter (with a mixer) until it is smooth Add in Canola Oil and whip until incorporated completely. Add in Cranberry Sauce and Heavy Cream. Whip until you get the consistency of icing.
Kairos Cranberry Sauce
2 cups cranberries (if fresh ones are not available you can substitute dried cranberries)
3 cups water
Juice and zest of 1 orange
1 can Frozen Orange Juice Concentrate
1 tablespoon Pure Vanilla Extract
1/2 cup Sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in two tablespoons of water.
Directions:
In a small saucepan combine cranberries, water, orange juice and zest, orange juice concentrate, and sugar. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook until cranberries start to pop (The Dried ones will not pop. If using dried cook until they are tender). Stir occasionally, about 5 to 7 minutes.
In a small dish make a slurry with cornstarch (Take your fingers or a small whisk and mix until well incorporated) and two tablespoons of water. Spoon cornstarch mixture into cranberry sauce and cook, stirring, until sauce thickens. Taste and add more sugar, if necessary.
Can be canned in the refrigerator for up to a month. I use this in the traditional way with Turkey and Dressing, but it has other neat usages. Try it as a glaze for white fish or salmon. Simply grill or pan sear fish and add at the end as a glaze. Put on top of softened cream cheese and serve it with crackers at a Holiday Party. Add it to softened unsalted butter and whip with a mixer (paddle attachment) for a neat, handmade Christmas Gift, or Serve it on top of your favorite Cheesecake for a Christmassy spin on a favorite Dessert. Enjoy!
