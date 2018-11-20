1 dead, 4 injured in downtown Denver shooting

DENVER (KDVR/CNN/RNN) – One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Denver, CO.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to the Denver Police Department.
The department had tweeted earlier Monday that there were three gunshot victims besides the deceased victim, with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. near Coors Field.
No arrests have been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter.
Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.
