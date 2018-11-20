How to enjoy Thanksgiving without blowing your diet

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - For all of you out there ready to get your fat pants out we have some good news for you!
If there is one day out of the year folks are going to over indulge it’s probably thanksgiving.
Grocery stores are already busy in Shelby County as people prepare for the big Thanksgiving dinner.
With a few simple tips this years thanksgiving feast doesn’t have to come with the extra inches around your waist.
A dietitian with Shelby Baptist’s says just because you are watching your weight doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the good food. Just be smart about it.
Choose the bright colorful vegetables like squash and carrots to eat because they have less starch and more nutrition. If you are cooking make substitutions in your recipes using light margarine or two egg whites for one egg.
Miriam Pittman is the Clinical nutrition manager for Shelby Baptist Health she says having one cheat day is not going to ruin your diet.
“Enjoy your holiday but get back on track the very next day. Don’t drag it out for the whole November and December,” Pittman explains.
Portion control is also a great tip. Using smaller plates is a great way to force yourself to do that. So pile all your food on a salad plate inside of piling it on a dinner plate.
