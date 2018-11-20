Hoover Councilman raises concerns about Benton Nissan

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Monday night Hoover City Councilman Gene Smith announced Benton Nissan may leave the city to go to Irondale for tax breaks to improve their dealership.
Former UAB Finance Professor Robert Robicheaux says this is common business technique.
“Medium to large businesses that are important to a community if not the region are beginning to exercise their options to investigate where they can get a better deal,” Robicheaux said.
Irondale has become an attractive place for auto dealers to relocate with it’s Auto Mall.
“Auto dealerships are tremendous sales tax generators and sales tax generators and property tax generators in communities. This would make a noticeable difference in their bottom line,” Robicheaux said
Irondale Mayor Charles Moore said his city is not in the habit of turning away businesses but also not luring businesses away from other cities. Moore says there have been no formal talks with Benton Nissan.
Meanwhile Hoover City Manager Alan Rice told WBRC Fox6 News they are not aware of any plans by the dealership but would welcome any talks to keep them in Hoover.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Dale Benton of Benton Nissan released a statement to WBRC Fox6 News.
“Benton Nissan of Hoover is proud to serve the Hoover and Birmingham community. We currently have no plans to relocate our Hoover location. We are hoping to expand and improve our current facility in Hoover to better serve our customers in both sales and service. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and hope to enhance our guests’ experience in the future with these improvements,” Benton said.
