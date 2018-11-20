Hoover considers change before voting on new zoning ordinance

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The City of Hoover took one step forward and two steps back when it came to a zoning ordinance for vape and pawn shops.
The council was set to vote on a new zoning ordinance Monday night, but made one amendment and that was to make the businesses a conditional-use.
The ordinance applies to vape, pawn, tattoo and short-term loan shops. There is currently a one-year moratorium on those shops and that still stands. But making them conditional-use means the council and planning and zoning would still have to vote on the business before it could open. Councilman Mike Shaw says that would only add more red tape.
“And with the additional restrictions that we have in place, I didn’t see a need, neither did planning and zoning see the need for those kinds of restrictions. So at this point we have to take a hard look and see if adding that additional loop in there, a full council vote, is effectively outlawing it for every business," says Shaw.
Since they added an amendment, the ordinance will have to be read again and voted on at their next meeting on December 3rd.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.