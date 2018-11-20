Hoover City Council considers changing PD overtime

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover Police are preparing for another busy holiday season, but the mayor expressed concerns to the City Council about how their overtime is paid out.
As it stands now, hourly Hoover police officers only receive time-and-a-half pay once they reach 43 hours in one week. Mayor Frank Brocato asked the council for that to be changed to 40 hours.
He says that would put them on par with other city employees and would help officers reach their retirement threshold much sooner, and putting more money in their pockets.
“And this is something that the mayor changed 15 years ago and it’s probably something I could change right now but I don’t want to do that. I want it to be vetted through the police department, I want it to be vetted through our council because it’s a big issue,” says Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.
The mayor back in the early 2000’s changed it from 40 to 43 hours, but no one really knows why. Hoover is not part of the Jefferson county personnel board, so they are free to make that kind of change. We’ll keep you updated on what the council and the police decide to do next.
