Holidays cause domestic violence calls to increase

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they expect to see an influx of domestic violence calls and that increase usually lasts through December.
The sheriff’s office says its because families get together over the holiday season. Sometimes that means people are around others they may not always get along with.
Deputy Debbie Sumrall says the holiday season can also mean heavy drinking for some people.
“If you are spending time together and you have not been around each other it can be difficult if there is a tense relationship. So if you know two people are not going to get along don’t force the relationship, don’t force the time, and if you see it going south separate them. Safety is more important than finishing the turkey dinner,” she explains.
Deputies say If you know tensions will be too high it may be best to spend the holidays somewhere else..
