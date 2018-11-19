Funeral service announced for Columbus native Kim Porter

COLUMBUS, GA (SITE) - The funeral service for Columbus native, model, and actress Kim Porter has been announced.
Porter’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus. The funeral will be open to the public.
According to Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home, a public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 at Cascade Hills. Another public viewing will be held Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the funeral begins.
Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles area home last Thursday. She was 47 years old. Authorities say she went into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms.
Porter was the former partner of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and leaves behind four children.
