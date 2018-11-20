Detectives investigating shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Center Point.
Deputies were called to investigate the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 20th Avenue NE at the Magnolia Trace Apartments.
When deputies arrived at the scene, a woman was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Later Tuesday, deputies stopped a vehicle at Center Point Parkway and Houston Road that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Deputies say three occupants of that vehicle were detained and will be questioned in the shooting.
The investigation continues. The victim’s condition is not currently known.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.