City rejects all proposals for Ramsay McCormack Building

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a nearly 90-year-old building and it’s seen better days.
It now sits empty and in desperate need of repairs. It’s going to take tons of work to get it back to what it once was, a bright spot in downtown Ensley.
Developers hoped they had the plan to get it done, but proposals submitted did not fully meet the criteria set out in the city’s request for proposal. Click here to view the request for proposals.
In a statement from mayor’s office, a representative wrote:
“We received responses from the initial RFP process that were instructive and encouraging. However, the responses did not fully meet the criteria set out in the RFP. A revised RFP will address a broader re-development plan inclusive of the Ramsay McCormack Building and surrounding properties in order to serve as a catalyst for Ensley.”
Rick Journey
Mayor’s Office of Public Information
It’s a message echoed by city councilor John Hilliard, who represents this area of Ensley.
"I’m hoping development can happen all around that area within a three block radius to redevelop the entire area. I think there are some great ideas that can happen in that area,“said Hilliard. “Developers are concerned about seeing the entire footprint of Ensley come alive,” he continued.
Hilliard said there are lots of empty building surrounding the Ramsay McCormick building that could help spark some change.
He said looking at how cost effective it is to even keep the building standing is something else that should be considered.
"If renovating the building is cost effective and the way to go, we should do that. If not, we should bring it down and put something up that's cost effective. I think most of all the business owners in that area should have a voice in what they want,” explained Hilliard.
On September 30, developers toured the building in hopes of submitting proposals that could turn the building around.
The developers had until October 1 to submit their plans. The city was supposed to select one of the proposals by November 15, with work beginning in 2019.
What will happen with the building or a call for more proposals hasn’t been determined yet. Meanwhile, the city is maintaining the cost of repairs to the building that are considered a safety hazard.
