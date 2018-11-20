Chiefs take confidence from shootout loss to Rams

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. Mahomes threw for the most yards in the NFL this season and had his second six-touchdown game. But it is the five turnovers the Kansas City quarterback committed that led to the Chiefs dropping their second game this season. Mahomes threw three interceptions and had two fumbles in Monday night's 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the LA Memorial Coliseum. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)