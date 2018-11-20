Beulah Baptist Church to feed hundreds in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - One church is on a mission to feed hundreds in Tuscaloosa.
In the spirit of giving this Thanksgiving, Beulah Baptist Church plans to load up 300 turkeys in U-Haul’s Tuesday and head out into the streets.
They started packing bags with additional food to go with the turkeys Monday. Pastor David Gay said they coordinated with the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority to find out what neighborhoods could use the Thanksgiving blessing the most.
Their goal is to make sure hundreds of families who are under privileged get a good Thanksgiving meal. "Jesus was in the feel-good business. Everybody who left him felt better about who they were. Our job is to bless other people you receive a blessing what you be a blessing. I think that it’s important that the church be a part of the community. I always say if the church close today will the community notice it tomorrow if the answer is no then we have a lot of work to do,” said Gay.
Gay said they plan to deliver the turkeys beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.