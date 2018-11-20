Behind the Front: Snow in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The fury of flurries – when it comes to snow in the forecast, it seems like there is no middle ground. Either the event falls apart or we get hit with a winter wonderland. But J-P Dice and guest, Wes Wyatt, explain why it’s not snow that worries them, it’s ice. Plus, how something like “Snowmageddon” can completely shut down a city.
“Never say never in Alabama when it comes to weather.”
And after the break, Wes and J-P talk the day-to-day responsibilities of working on the First Alert Weather Team.
