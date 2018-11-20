Average Thanksgiving dinner cost down for third consecutive year, study says

(CNN) - Thanksgiving dinner will be a little cheaper this year.
That’s according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey.
The survey tracks the prices of classic Thanksgiving fare.
It indicates the average cost of a feast for 10 people will be $48.90 this year.
That’s 22 cents less than last year.
That’s not quite a quarter but every little bit helps.
According to the survey, 2018 is the third straight year the cost of Thanksgiving dinner has gone down.
The reason, prices dropped for things like turkey, sweet potatoes, green peas, milk and rolls.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.