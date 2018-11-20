Auburn looks for second consecutive win over Crimson Tide

“It’s Iron Bowl week, playing Alabama, who is a very impressive team. When you look at them offensively, they are the No. 3 team in the country offensively. What really stands out to me with them playing in this league against the defenses they’ve faced is really impressive," said Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. "Their quarterback is playing at an extremely high level, protecting the football and throwing the football. They also have one of the best quarterbacks in the country as a backup.”