Arrive Alive - Tips for safe holiday travel

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Chad Miller is already fueling up before hitting the road for Thanksgiving.
His number one travel safety rule:
“I would say seat belts. Seat belts, probably number one,” Miller says.
Alabama State Troopers wish more drivers felt the same. In nearly sixty-five percent of all fatal wrecks on Alabama highways, the victims were not seat belt compliant.
“By all means, the second you sit down in that vehicle, buckle your safety belt. seat belts do save lives,” says Corporal Steve Smith.
That's the number one tip he would advise for holiday travelers.
Some others: don’t text and drive, don’t drive under the influence, make sure your children are properly restrained, drive alert, not distracted, and plan ahead as much as you can.
“We don’t want to have to go and make that devastating knock on the door on Thanksgiving Day or the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that their family member was killed in a traffic crash,” Smith says.
Travis Holt's advice for holiday travel is clear.
“Leaving early. Leaving a little bit earlier,” he says.
Although he stands to stay put for the holiday, he understands the troopers' admonishments.
“It’s really important to just do it. Rules are put in place to keep you safe,” Holt says.
Corporal Smith also suggests checking out the ALEA website before you head out for more tips.
The goal, again, is to make sure you arrive alive.
