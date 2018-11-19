Work Week Forecast: Tell Mother Nature ‘thanks’ on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s plenty to be thankful for this week, including Thursday’s weather.
Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny with a high of 60 degrees. It’s perfect weather to get outside before eating a big meal.
For those looking for shop on Black Friday, the average high will be 59 and there’s a 60 percent chance of rain, with the highest risk around lunch. Rain will linger into Saturday early, so if you’re heading to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl you might want to pack a rain jacket for tailgating.
The forecast to start the week isn’t as good.
On Monday, a dense fog will likely highlight your morning commute, and there’s a chance of rain as you drive home. Temperatures drop from mid-60s on Monday to mid-40s on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday could include temperatures in the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.